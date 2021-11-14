Raymond James Analysts Give Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) a $47.00 Price Target

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned a $47.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

