Raymond James Boosts Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.65

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

