Raymond James Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $39.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $557.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

