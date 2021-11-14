Raymond James Lowers Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$51.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE PBL opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$23.75 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.59.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

