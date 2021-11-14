RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,386. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.43. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $157.97 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

