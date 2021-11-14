Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $977,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,663 shares of company stock worth $344,338,431. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

