Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

