Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 26,827 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meridian were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRBK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 91.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

