Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 595,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 411,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

