Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 977.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 20.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.41. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently -267.85%.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

