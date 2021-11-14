Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBFV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $24.15 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.77.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

