Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First United were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

FUNC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

