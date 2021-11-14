Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 209,500 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Marten Transport worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

