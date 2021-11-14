Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

REGI stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

