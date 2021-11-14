RenovaCare (RCAR) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS: RCAR) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RenovaCare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare Competitors 993 4132 7511 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.59%. Given RenovaCare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenovaCare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A -$9.55 million -12.25 RenovaCare Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.94

RenovaCare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% RenovaCare Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

Summary

RenovaCare rivals beat RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

