Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Financial Review

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.37 $5.05 million $0.30 11.63 Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.78 $292.99 million $7.64 12.09

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Republic First Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 1 7 1 3.00

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $92.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 13.21% 7.36% 0.44% Wintrust Financial 25.11% 12.12% 1.01%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.