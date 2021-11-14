Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xometry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Xometry in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.91. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,323,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

