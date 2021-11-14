Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

RSVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

