Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

REZI stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

