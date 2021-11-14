ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,173 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.