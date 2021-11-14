Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Hold

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$79.79.

TSE:QSR opened at C$71.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$69.42 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

