REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

REVG opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

