Reviewing Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) and Its Competitors

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Safety Insurance Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 17.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78% Safety Insurance Group Competitors 6.35% 3.27% 0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million $138.21 million 8.12 Safety Insurance Group Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.43

Safety Insurance Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Safety Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group Competitors 667 2962 2641 143 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Safety Insurance Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group rivals beat Safety Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

