Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $45,705.41 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.