Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.21

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 15682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.