RK Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

RK Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Buckle comprises approximately 9.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Buckle worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Buckle by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Buckle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

