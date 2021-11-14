Robert A. Kasdin Sells 15,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 143,358 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
