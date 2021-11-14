Robert A. Kasdin Sells 15,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 143,358 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

