Robert John Terry Sells 2,998 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average of $175.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.