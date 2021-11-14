Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.58

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.58 and traded as high as C$63.75. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.75, with a volume of 2,098 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

