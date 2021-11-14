Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $894.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $896.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.50 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a twelve month low of $220.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.25.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

