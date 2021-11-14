Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

