Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$160.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$160.00 price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.81 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,969.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

