Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,149.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

