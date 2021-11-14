Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of LivaNova worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $93.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

