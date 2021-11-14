Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $17.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

