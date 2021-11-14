Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

INE opened at C$19.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -18.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

