Royal Bank of Canada Increases Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $51.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

FLYW stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

