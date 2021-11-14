Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$154.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on George Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.57.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$139.12 on Friday. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

