Royal Bank of Canada Increases Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DR. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE:DR opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$6.03 and a one year high of C$10.17. The company has a market cap of C$285.55 million and a PE ratio of 32.32.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

