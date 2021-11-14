Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.