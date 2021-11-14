Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,739. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

