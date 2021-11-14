salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

