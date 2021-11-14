Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

