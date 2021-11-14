Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 106.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 105.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.91 and a 200 day moving average of $582.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

