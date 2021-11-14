Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,645,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 695.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,596,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $272.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average is $273.98. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

