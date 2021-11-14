Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.43. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

