Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

