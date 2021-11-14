Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

