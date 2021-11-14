Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of SZG opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

