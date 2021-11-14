Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 78,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 122,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 204,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.